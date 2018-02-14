Politics Thaci expects deal this year that would give Kosovo UN chair Kosovo President Hashim Thaci said he "expects Kosovo to reach a historic agreement this year with Serbia." Izvor: Beta, Tanjug Wednesday, February 14, 2018 | 09:47 Tweet Share (EPA-EFE, file)

As he said, this agreement would not have to mean recognition of Kosovo - but would allow Pristina a place in the United Nations.

"The deal between Kosovo and Serbia, which I believe will happen in 2018, will be a historic, a comprehensive agreement which will result in Kosovo’s membership in United Nations,” Thaci told Reuters.



Thaci said this agreement "would bring full normalization of relations" - although Belgrade and Pristina "may not be required to recognize each other as independent states," the agency said.



As for the special court (Specialist Chambers) for the crimes committed by the KLA - of which he is a former leader - Thaci said this was "a historic injustice" that was created "for the sake of keeping the strategic partnership with the US, EU and NATO."



"We never violated Kosovo law or international laws. We have fought against a dictator, against a man who committed genocide,” he said, referring, according to Reuters, to former Yugoslav and Serbian president Slobodan Milosevic, "who died in 2006 while on trial for war crimes."