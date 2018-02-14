Politics PM meets with Russian minister of economic development The Russian Federation is a reliable partner and a traditional friend, and also one of the most important economic partners of Serbia. Izvor: B92, srbija.gov.rs Wednesday, February 14, 2018 | 09:18 Tweet Share (Tanjug)

Prime Minister Ana Brnabic underlined this on Tuesday in Belgrade during her meeting with Russian Minister of Economic Development Maksim Oreshkin, the government said on its website.

Speaking about bilateral relations of two countries, Brnabic "assessed that they are based on mutual respect and trust, as well as on the continued support of the two countries in many areas" and "pointed out that this month 180 years of diplomatic relations is being marked, when Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Sergei Lavrov is scheduled to visit Serbia."



Bearing in mind that the two countries have a free trade agreement, the prime minister pointed out that Russia's support to further liberalization of imports of certain Serbian products would be of great importance to Serbia.



Oreshkin said that Russia made significant investments in Serbian companies.



He pointed out that this was "a very favorable moment for the Serbian companies and goods to be present on the Russian market, especially in the field of infrastructure development."



The two officials assessed that there is significant potential for Serbian-Russian cooperation in the field of high technologies and innovation, as well as in cooperation among scientific-educational institutions.



On this occasion, Ambassador of Russia to Serbia Aleksandr Chepurin handed Prime Minister Ana Brnabic a congratulation letter of Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Dmitry Medvedev on the occasion of the forthcoming Statehood Day of Serbia.