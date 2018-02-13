Politics Belgrade informs EU it's ready to resume Kosovo talks Belgrade has informed the EU that it is ready to continue the Kosovo dialogue, Office for Kosovo and Metohija Director Marko Djuric has said. Izvor: B92, srbija.gov.rs Tuesday, February 13, 2018 | 16:14 Tweet Share (Tanjug)

Djuric said this on Tuesday during his meeting with Belgrade with Head of the OSCE Mission to Kosovo Jan Braathu.

According to the Serbian government, they spoke about "political and security situation in the province and the investigation into the murder of Oliver Ivanovic."



Djuric said that he was pleased that, although with a one-month delay, Serbia has finally received the first documentation from Pristina in connection with the investigation.



According to Djuric, Serbia wants the dialogue to continue, adding that the only obstructions of this process so far have been coming from Pristina, which about a year ago froze the dialogue with a formal decision of the parliament.



He said that Serbia will continue to politically, economically and in any other way help the Serbian people in Kosovo and Metohija, and in the future this will be even more intensive.



Djuric and Braathu also discussed the problem of political and religious extremism in Kosovo and Metohija, as well as efforts to establish a special war crimes tribunal for crimes of the so-called KLA, according to a statement by the Office for Kosovo and Metohija.



First Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ivica Dacic also received Jan Braathu on Tuesday, when they discussed about the activities of this mission and issues that are important for covering the situation on the ground.



The two officials agreed that the work of mission in line with its mandate and status neutrality is very important, as well as the need for a consistent and systemic following of the respect for human rights and communities, as well as boosting activities of the mission in that direction, the Serbian government said on its website.