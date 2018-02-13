Politics Russia's Lavrov sends message ahead of Serbian Statehood Day Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has sent a message to his Serbian counterpart Ivica Dacic, congratulating him on Serbia's Statehood Day. Izvor: B92, Tanjug Tuesday, February 13, 2018 | 15:10 Tweet Share (Tanjug)

The country will celebrate its national holiday on February 15.

"The level of trust and the high dynamics of contacts between Russia and Serbia showed in a convincing manner that bilateral relations were developing continually and productively," Lavrov said in his message, delivered on Tuesday by Ambassador Aleksandr Chepurin.



The Serbian government also announced that Dacic and Chepurin also discussed today "activities and plans for further development of bilateral cooperation in the coming period, with a special accent on the upcoming visit of Lavrov to Belgrade on February 21-22."