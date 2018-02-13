Politics "How EU betrayed Ahtisaari and Kosovo" "Although the declaration of Kosovo's independence was done in full coordination with the international community, the EU has betrayed Kosovo." Izvor: Beta Tuesday, February 13, 2018 | 09:22 Tweet Share (Getty Images, file)

This is what the Pristina daily Koha Ditore writes, stating that the EU has betrayed Kosovo because it remained neutral in relation to its status, Beta agency is reporting.

"Starting from negotiations to the proclamation of Kosovo's independence, everything was adjusted to the needs of the EU and the roles that were planned. But ultimately, the EU betrayed (Martti) Ahtisaari because it had no unity to support his proposal, and it betrayed Kosovo as well and remained neutral in relation to its status. The EU does not treat Kosovo like other countries in the region, but at the same time it does not help Serbia, to which it leaves the impression that it can still find another solution that is not independence," the daily writes.



The paper states that "declarations of independence by nature are unilateral" - but that the proclamation of Kosovo's independence was "the least unilateral because everything was done in full coordination with the international community and adjusted to the needs of the European Union."



It further recalls the path of negotiations on the status of Kosovo led by UN envoy Martti Ahtisaari and the behavior of countries that did not recognize Kosovo after its declaration ten years ago.



"The differences in the approach to Kosovo's independence came to light the day after Kosovo declared independence, when then Spanish Foreign Minister Miguel Moratinos - a country that has not recognized Kosovo to this day - despite the stance that no one would making assessments about Kosovo's declaration of independence until consensus had been achieved on this in the EU, stated that 'the proclamation of Kosovo's independence is a drastic trampling upon international law'," the paper said.



According to it, both the EU and the countries that supported Kosovo had the opportunity, after the decision of the International Court of Justice that Kosovo, when proclaiming independence, did not violate international law and did not contradict UN Security Council Resolution 1244, to move forward in recognitions of Kosovo - but Kosovo has not yet been recognized by five EU member-states.



Instead, negotiations on the normalization of relations were requested.



"The recognition of Kosovo's independence requires the high political will of the EU and NATO member-states," the daily concluded.