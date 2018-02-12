Politics Serbian PM receives Austrian vice-chancellor Prime Minister Ana Brnabic said on Wednesday in Belgrade that Serbia highly appreciates the continued support of Austria in the process of joining the EU. Izvor: srbija.gov.rs Monday, February 12, 2018 | 13:58 Tweet Share

The same is true of that country’s position that the integration of the Western Balkans in the European Union is one of the foreign policy priorities of Austria, she said.

During the talks with Vice-Chancellor and Federal Minister for Public Service and Sports of Austria Heinz-Christian Strache, Brnabic expressed expectation that Austria will continue to support Serbia during the Austrian presidency of the Council of the European Union in the second half of 2018.



The two officials agreed that the adoption of the European Commission's Enlargement Strategy is a encouraging message for Serbia and its citizens, and a clear signal to the government to continue the reforms that it has begun.



Strache conveyed Austria's support for the continuation of the dialogue between Belgrade and Pristina with the mediation of the European Union.



He expressed expectation that both sides will constructively engage in the implementation of the Brussels Agreement.



The interlocutors assessed as very positive the initiative for the establishment of cooperation between the National Academy of Public Administration of the Republic of Serbia, which will soon start working, and the Austrian Federal Academy of Public Service, for the exchange of experience in the field of professional development.



Speaking about the Serbian diaspora in Austria, Strache said that the Serbian community is a significant and important part of Austrian society, which managed to preserve its culture, roots and connection with its home country and to get integrated successfully.



He concluded that the diaspora represents a significant poten