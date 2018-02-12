Politics Serbian PM offers condolences after Russian plane crash Prime Minister Ana Brnabic has sent a letter of condolences to Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev over the crash of a Saratov Airlines plane. Izvor: B92 Monday, February 12, 2018 | 11:36 Tweet Share Members of Russia's Emergency Situations Ministry are seen at the crash site (Tanjug/AP)

The plane crashed in the Moscow region on Sunday, killing 65 passengers and six crew members, media reports said.

"We were very shocked by the news of the tragedy that killed a large number of passengers and crew members," Brnabic said in her message, published by the Serbian government.



"It is hard to find words of comfort for families and friends of the victims, but I am confident that you will find strength and give support to those who have lost their loved ones," the prime minister wrote, and added:



"On behalf of the Serbian government, citizens of Serbia and in my personal name I extend deepest sympathy to the families of the victims, to you and the highest leadership of the Russian Federation."