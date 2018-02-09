Politics Serbian foreign minister set to visit Suriname Serbia's First Deputy PM and Foreign Minister Ivica Dacic will visit Suriname on Saturday, the government has announced. Izvor: B92, srbija.gov.rs Friday, February 9, 2018 | 14:43 Tweet Share (Tanjug, file)

Dacic and his hosts, the South American country's top officials, will discuss "modalities and priority areas for enhancing bilateral cooperation."

The Serbian minister will have deparate meetings with President Desi Bouterse, Speaker of the National Assembly Jennifer Simons, and Foreign Minister Yldiz Pollack-Beighle.



Dacic and senior officials of Suriname will exchange views on bilateral relations of the two countries as well as on current international topics, the government said.



Last fall, Suriname revoked its recognition of Kosovo's unilaterally declared independence.



Dacic was in New York earlier this week for a UN Security Council's session dedicated to Kosovo, and then in Washington where he was meeting with US officials.