Politics Serbian prime minister welcomed in Budapest Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban on Friday in Budapest organized a formal welcome for Serbian Prime Minister Anu Brnabic. Izvor: Tanjug Friday, February 9, 2018 | 12:11 Tweet Share (Tanjug)

Orban welcomed Brnabic in front of the Hungarian parliament, in a red carpet ceremony.

The prime ministers will first hold a meeting, followed by a joint plenary session of their governments.



On the agenda are include projects that are currently under way, regional cooperation and improvement of overall bilateral relations between Belgrade and Budapest.



After the joint session, several agreements will be signed, while the prime ministers will address the media.



During her working visit to Hungary, Brnabic will also meet with Hungarian President Janos Ader.



The Business Forum Hungary-Serbia is also taking place today as part of the visit, with participation of more than 20 Serbian and about 50 Hungarian companies.



Brnabic and Orban will both address the forum.