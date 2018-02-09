Politics Dacic attends Prayer Breakfast, meets with US officials First Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ivica Dacic was in Washington on Thursday for the National Prayer Breakfast. Izvor: srbija.gov.rs Friday, February 9, 2018 | 09:23 Tweet Share Robert Aderholt, Ivica Dacic (Tanjug)

The Serbian government announced that the event was organized for the 66th time in the presence of a large number of high-ranking officials from the United States and from around the world.

Dacic met with US administration officials, including Alabama Congressman Robert Aderholt, representative of the Republican Party and one of the founders of the National Prayer Breakfast.



The two officials confirmed good bilateral relations and agreed to further enhance cooperation in areas of common interest.



During his stay in Washington, Dacic will have separate meetings with US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, as well as with US Assistant Secretary of State for Europe and Eurasia Wess Mitchell, according to a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.