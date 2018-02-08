Politics Serbian and Hungarian governments to hold joint session Serbian and Hungarian governments will hold a joint session in Budapest on Friday, the Serbian government announced. Izvor: B92 Thursday, February 8, 2018 | 10:53 Tweet Share

The Serbian delegation will be led by Prime Minister Ana Brnabic.

According to announcements, the session will focus speak on "joint projects, regional cooperation and the improvement of overall bilateral relations of Serbia and Hungary."



The two governments will also sign agreements, while Brnabic and her Hungarian counterpart Viktor Orban will attend the Hungary-Serbia Business Forum.



Brnabic will also meet with Hungarian President Janos Ader.