Politics Kosovo president points finger at five EU countries Hashim Thaci has blamed five EU members that do not recognize Kosovo for the "unjust stance" taken toward in EU's enlargement strategy for the Western Balkans. Izvor: Beta Wednesday, February 7, 2018 | 12:20 Tweet Share (Getty Images, file)

"This unjust stance towards Kosovo is due to the non-recognition by five EU member states, that is, the inability of the EU to have a unified position on Kosovo," the Kosovo president wrote on Facebook.

According to him, the EU strategy, presented on Tuesday, represents "an incentive for reforms in the countries of the region for EU membership."



"I therefore welcome the producing of a strategic document that treats Kosovo as part of EU's enlargement plans. But unfortunately, because of known political reasons, this document failed to present the perspective of comprehensive and equal accession of all countries in the region. This strategy especially failed to present a clear perspective for Kosovo's members in the EU," Thaci wrote.



He also stated that Kosovo must now "work on removing political barriers to EU integration."



"We need to capitalize on the full potential of this strategy in order to improve our position on the road to membership and to finish the process of dialogue with Serbia. Kosovo should urgently overcome the state of isolation by ratifying the agreement on the border line agreement with Montenegro, that will bring the abolition of EU visas for citizens of Kosovo," Thaci wrote.