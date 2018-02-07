Politics EU commissioner visiting Serbia EU Commissioner Johannes Hahn is on Wednesday visiting Belgrade and will meet separately with President Aleksandar Vucic and Prime Minister Ana Brnabic. Izvor: B92, Tanjug Wednesday, February 7, 2018 | 09:26 Tweet Share (Getty Images, file)

Media will be addressed after both meetings.

Two documents will be signed during the visit at the government today: the financing agreement on sector-budget support for integrated border management, and the EU-Serbia grant agreement on assistance in addressing the migrant crisis (MADAD2).



Hahn, who is responsible for EU's neighborhood policy and enlargement negotiations, is coming to Serbia one day after the EU unveiled its enlargement strategy for the Western Balkans.