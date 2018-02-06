Politics "Constant progress" in Serbia-Israel relations - PM Relations between Serbia and Israel "record constant progress through the improvement of political dialogue and increasingly intensive economic cooperation." Izvor: srbija.gov.rs Tuesday, February 6, 2018 | 16:52 Tweet Share (Tanjug)

Prime Minister Ana Brnabic said this on Tuesday in Belgrade, in conversation with Israeli Ambassador Alona Fisher-Kamm, the government announced.

Brnabic "stressed that good bilateral relations and more frequent meetings between the officials of the two countries, especially in the past year, have influenced the increase in Israeli investments in Serbia in many areas, as well as the increased trade exchange," and added that she" sees a special opportunity to improve cooperation in the field of IT sector, innovation, environment and tourism."



The prime minister indicated that the upcoming EBRD summit on the Western Balkans, to be held on February 26 in London, will be a good opportunity for meetings with Israeli businessmen, cooperation and plans for future investments.



Fisher-Kamm "emphasized the importance of building the Staro Sajmiste Memorial Center and underlined that memorials of this kind are important for the preservation and cultivation of cultural memory and the common history of two peoples."



Brnabic said that the Serbian government will continue to work on fulfilling the planned activities in the field of restitution of property of Holocaust victims who have no living heirs.



The interlocutors estimated that Serbia gave an example of restitution and a good model for other countries to resolve this issue.



The prime minister "expressed her gratitude to Ambassador Fisher-Kamm on Israel's principled stand on non-recognition of Kosovo's unilaterally proclaimed independence and for its support in this issue which is very important for Serbia."