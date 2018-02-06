Politics Dacic to attend UN Security Council session on Kosovo First Deputy PM and Foreign Minister Ivica Dacic will represent Serbia at Wednesday's UN Security Council dedicated to Kosovo. Izvor: B92, srbija.gov.rs Tuesday, February 6, 2018 | 14:17 Tweet Share (Tanjug, file)

The Council will consider UN secretary-general’s latest report on the work of the UN mission in Kosovo, UNMIK.

According to the government, Dacic will present his "review" of the report - "i.e., outline our assessment of the current situation in Kosovo and Metohija and the functioning of UNMIK."



On February 8, Dacic will take part in the 66th National Prayer Breakfast in Washington DC.



According to a statement, the Serbian official will also meet with high representatives of the US administration and of the US Congress, "to discuss current bilateral cooperation between Serbia and the United States, as well as regional and international topics."