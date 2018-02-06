Politics Norway doubles aid to Serbia Prime Minister Ana Brnabic met on Monday with Norwegian Ambassador Arne Sannes Bjornstad, the government announced. Izvor: srbija.gov.rs Tuesday, February 6, 2018 | 09:21 Tweet Share (Tanjug)

According to this, Bjornstad told Brnabic that the government of Norway confirmed that this year's financial assistance to Serbia will be twice as high in comparison to the last year.

Bjornstad stressed that the Norwegian government, in line with the talks that the Serbian Prime Minister had during her visit to Oslo in November last year to deepen the cooperation of the two countries, decided to allocate 61 million Norwegian crowns this year from the budget for support to Serbia, which is EUR 6.3 million, instead of 30 million Norwegian crowns (about €3.1 million), which Serbia received in 2017.



Half of these funds will be sent for the economic development of the poorest parts of Serbia. With these funds, Norway will continue to support Serbia through regional programs too.



The Norwegian Ambassador confirmed to Brnabic that Prime Minister of Norway Erna Solberg will make an official visit to Serbia at the beginning of July.



The arrival of the Norwegian Prime Minister is one of the effects of last year's visit of Brnabic to Oslo, when the Serbian Prime Minister spoke with Solberg, Foreign Minister Ine Eriksen Soreide, and Director of the Norwegian Employers' Confederation Kristin Skogen Lund.



Brnabic and Bjornstad agreed that the political and bilateral relations between Serbia and Norway are very good and friendly and that there is room for strengthening economic cooperation.



The prime minister expressed her gratitude to Norway for the great assistance that this state provides to Serbia's reforms and the European path of our country, as well as to Norwegian companies that have positively influenced the overall business climate in the country with their business activity in Serbia.