Politics Serbia "ready to build Belgrade-Sarajevo highway" Deputy PM and Minister of Construction, Transport and Infrastructure Zorana Mihajlovic spoke on Friday with Turkish Ambassador to Serbia Tanju Bilgic. Friday, February 2, 2018 | 15:27

According to the Serbian government, they spoke about "the next steps in the realization of the project for the construction of the Belgrade-Sarajevo highway."

Mihajlovic announced that the Serbian government will form a joint working group next week in order to start the project as soon as possible, and reiterated that Serbia is ready to build two highway routes that will connect Belgrade with Sarajevo.



Serbia is ready to build two routes, one in the length of about 60 kilometers, from Pozega to Kotroman, which continues on the existing route of Corridor 11, and another 21 kilometers, which will connect Sremska Mitrovica with Bijeljina, she specified.



It is important that Serbia, Bosnia-Herzegovina and Turkey work together on the realization of this important regional project all the time.



Mihajlovic emphasized that the first step in the implementation of the project is the completion of project documentation, which will be followed by discussions on how the project is financed.



Bilgic announced that a technical delegation from Turkey will visit Serbia next week, who will be introduced to the state of the project documentation for the future Belgrade-Sarajevo highway.



This delegation will visit both routes of this road so that the project could continue, according to a statement by the Office of the Deputy Prime Minister and the Minister of Construction, Transport and Infrastructure.