Politics "Kosovo Assembly should back Kandic for Nobel Prize" The Kosovo Assembly should pass a resolution supporting the candidacy of Natasa Kandic and the Humanitarian Law Center for the Nobel Peace Prize. Izvor: Kossev Friday, February 2, 2018 | 13:28

(screen capture, file)

Veton Surroi, a Kosovo Albanian author and publicist, made this proposal in a message posted on Facebook, Pristina-based daily Koha Ditore has reported, according to the website KoSSev.

Surroi said Kandic and her organization did "a big job documenting war crimes in the former Yugoslavia and war crimes of Serbia in Kosovo."



"The Humanitarian Law Center, founded by Natasa Kandic, is today the only reliable institution that documents the war in Kosovo and the crimes committed in it," he wrote.



Surroi also stated that "during the years of the disintegration of the former Yugoslavia, the voice of Natasa Kandic was clear in its loneliness and its own courage against Serbian fascism and fascism of others."



"I suggest that the Assembly, with the consent of all parliamentary groups, vote on a resolution (supporting) the candidacy of Natasa Kandic and the HLC for the Nobel Peace Prize 2018. This would show respect not only toward the work of the HLC and Natasa Kandic, that is so important for Kosovo and all its citizens, but also toward an idea that is more than necessary for Kosovo and the whole region - reconciliation of peoples and citizens through dealing with the past," Surroi concluded.



Voice of America reported on Tuesday that two US congressmen nominated Kandic and the NGO she founded for the Nobel Peace Prize.