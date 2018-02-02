Politics Thaci "hopes for historic agreement with Serbia" in 2018 Kosovo President Hashim Thaci has told AFP that he hopes to strike a "historic agreement" with Serbia in 2018. Izvor: B92 Friday, February 2, 2018 | 11:45 Tweet Share Pristina (Tanjug, file)

"I think that 2018 is a crucial year and should be a decisive one. Otherwise, we will drag on for decades," Thaci said.

The French agency interviewed Thaci two weeks before the 10th anniversary of the unilateral declaration of independence of Kosovo, rejected by Serbia, which has been recognized by more than 100 countries, but not by all EU members, and not by great powers Russia and China.



Thaci also said that he sees "several reasons to be positive in the Serb-dominated north of Kosovo."



He spoke about the murder of Oliver Ivanovic and the consequences of that crime, to say that he and Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic "calmed the situation down":



"Imagine if this had happened three or four years ago - the situation would have exploded."



The Belgrade-Pristina dialogue has been at a standstill for almost two years, while there have been announcements that it would enter "a new phase" this year and be raised to the presidential level.



Vucic also this week referred to "history" when he told a Vienna daily that if a solution to the Kosovo issue is not found, the Serbs and the Albanians "we have made one more mistake in the history of the two biggest nations in the Balkans."