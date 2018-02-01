Politics Serbian and Slovenian governments holding joint session Prime Minister Ana Brnabic and members of her cabinet are on a working visit to Slovenia on Thursday, the Serbian government has announced. Izvor: srbija.gov.rs Thursday, February 1, 2018 | 09:54 Tweet Share Ana Brnabic and Miro Cerar (Tanjug)

A joint session of the governments of the two countries will be held in Brdo pri Kranju.

Brnabic was welcomed today by Slovenian Prime Minister Miro Cerar.



After their meeting, the joint session of the two governments will be held at the Congress Center in Brdo pri Kranju.



Brnabic and Cerar will attend the signing of several agreements and will address the media, and take part in the Business Forum Slovenia-Serbia, to be held at the Chamber of Commerce of Slovenia in Ljubljana.



Brnabic will also be received by Slovenian President Borut Pahor.