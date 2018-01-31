Politics Pristina: African country "again confirms recognition" Kosovo First Deputy PM and Foreign Minister Behgjet Pacolli has announced that Guinea Bissau "again confirmed" that it has recognized Kosovo. Izvor: Beta Wednesday, January 31, 2018 | 09:52 Tweet Share (EPA, file, illustration purposes)

Pacolli told Pristina-based KTV that he received a note about the confirmation of recognition, and presented it to the viewers and to the host of the show, the Beta agency is reporting.

Serbian Foreign Minister Ivica Dacic said "in the media" that Guinea-Bissau had withdrawn the decision to recognize Kosovo, made in 2011.



"Prime Minister Guinea Bissau informed me of that today," Dacic said on November 21, adding that the country had sent a note of withdrawal to Pristina, which the Kosovo authorities denied.



Pacolli said he also sent the note confirming Kosovo's recognition by Guinea-Bissau to the Serbian government.



Guinea Bissau's prime minister, Umaro Sissoco Embalo, visited Belgrade last fall and said that the country had never recognized Kosovo.



Before that, Suriname decided to withdraw its recognition of Kosovo, while the first country to do that was Sao Tome and Principe.