Politics Dacic cuts short Vatican visit due to death in family First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Ivica Dacic has ended his official visit to the Vatican due to his father's passing. Izvor: Tanjug Tuesday, January 30, 2018 | 13:44 The audience at the Vatican on Monday (Tanjug)

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced on Tuesday that Dacic decided to return to the country on Tuesday after meeting with Secretary for Relations with States of the Holy See Paul Gallagher and State Secretary of the Holy See Cardinal Pietro Parolin.

Dacic on Monday met with Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Republic of Italy Angelino Alfano in Rome on the margins of the International Conference on the Responsibility of States, Institutions and Individuals in the Fight Against Anti-Semitism in the OSCE Region.



The Serbian minister also took part in an audience with Pope Francis, organized for heads of delegations attending the conference.