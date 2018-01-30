Politics Governments of Serbia and Slovenia to hold joint session The governments of Serbia and Slovenia will hold a joint session in Slovenia on Thursday, the Serbian government announced on Monday. Izvor: Tanjug Tuesday, January 30, 2018 | 12:27 Tweet Share

The two cabinets will discuss joint projects, possibilities for investments, the situation in the region and continuation of the dialogue on division of the property of the former Yugoslavia.

A Serbia-Slovenia business forum, to be attended by prime ministers Ana Brnabic and Miro Cerar, is scheduled to be held at the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Slovenia in Ljubljana after the meeting, the Serbian government has announced in a statement quoted by Tanjug.