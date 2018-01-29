Politics PM receives Macedonian ambassador Prime Minister Ana Brnabic received on Monday in Belgrade Macedonian Ambassador Vera Jovanovska-Tipko for a farewell visit, the Serbian government announced. Izvor: srbija.gov.rs Monday, January 29, 2018 | 15:07 Tweet Share (Tanjug)

According to a statement they "assessed that progress has been made in improving the political dialogue and overall relations between the two countries, as evidenced by a number of important mutual visit at the highest level."

They also "emphasized that the holding of joint sessions of the governments of the two countries gave positive results and that the third joint session is planned for the first half of this year."



Brnabic "expressed the belief that the implementation of joint projects would enable participation in third markets, faster job creation and prosperity to which both Serbia and Macedonia strive" and "recalled that the two countries already cooperate in the fields of economy, tourism, science, education, technology and culture and that these two foreign trade partners are very important to each other."



Jovanovska-Tipko "pointed to the great importance of the completion of important roads between the countries and the signed cross-border cooperation programs between Serbia and Macedonia, which will simplify and accelerate the flow of people and goods."



According to the Serbia government, Brnabic and Jovanovska-Tipko "concluded that EU integration, regional stability and economic progress are common goals, and the mutual assistance and cooperation in their achievement is key to good neighborly relations."