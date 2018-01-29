Politics PM sees no reason for Croatia's protest note Ana Brnabic says Serbia's relations with Croatia are always complicated, but that she sees no reason for Croatia's protest note over a Jasenovac exhibition. Izvor: Tanjug Monday, January 29, 2018 | 13:58 Tweet Share (Tanjug, file)

The exhibition, dedicated to the Independent State of Croatia (NDH) WW2 death camp for Serbs, Jews, and Roma, was organized at the UN in New York City.

The prime minister believes that Croatia should in fact have supported such an exhibition.



"I'm sorry about the protest note, I do not see the reason for the protest note, Croatia should have supported this exhibition to mark the terrible things that happened in the Second World War, so that they never repeat again," Brnabic said on Monday, when asked to comment by journalists, and added that it was "terrible that a debate on this issue is being conducted at all, and at the international level."



She added that Serbia has a right and an obligation to point out to the victims of Jasenovac, and that "Croatia should be doing it itself, alone, or work with us and with Israel and Roma organizations."



Serbia's relations with Croatia are always complex, Brnabic continued, "and we would like them not to be so complex, because regional stability is in our interest."



Brnabic also said that Serbia would "continue to strive to have best possible relations with Croatia."