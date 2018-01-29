Politics Serbian PM invited to Bilderberg Group meeting Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic has received an invitation to participate in a regular annual meeting of the Bilderberg Group. Izvor: srbija.gov.rs Monday, January 29, 2018 | 09:55 Tweet Share (Tanjug, file)

The Serbian government announced this, saying that the group was gathering "the world's most influential politicians and economists," and that the invitation came following Brnabic's presentation at a meeting of the New Leaders for Europe at the recently held World Economic Forum in Davos.

The invitation to participate in a meeting to be held in Turin, Italy, June 7-10 was made by Chairman of the Group's Steering Committee Henri de Castries, former chairman of the Board of Directors of the multinational insurance company AXA, a statement posted on the government's website said.



"The Bilderberg group is named after the Bilderberg Hotel in the Netherlands in which its first meeting was held in 1954 and it gathers 100 of the most influential people from the world of politics, entrepreneurship and the media from Europe and North America, who at annual meetings discuss the burning issues the contemporary world is facing," the government announced.