Politics "Personal data protection situation in Belgrade is worrying" The situation in the field of data protection in Belgrade is very worrying and it is necessary to completely change the state's attitude, says Rodoljub Sabic. Izvor: Beta Friday, January 26, 2018 | 14:24 (Tanjug, file)

At a conference organized on the occasion of International Data Protection Day, the commissioner for information of public importance and personal data protection warned against the continuation of the long-standing practice of the state activities being largely, almost exclusively, reduced to the activities of the commissioner.

This and the absence of activities of other competent bodies, as well as unexplained omissions and delays, cannot go without additional harmful consequences, he said.



"It will, certainly, in the context of the human rights chapter, have a negative impact on the course of accession negotiations with the EU and, more importantly, be a constant source of jeopardizing and violating citizens' rights to privacy," Sabic said.



The commissioner recalled that he had fulfilled the promise made on January 28 last year to provide other authorities with the greatest possible assistance and that within that time, he would put at the government's disposal a new model of the Personal Data Protection Act in line with European standards and the new EU data protection regulation.



At the same time, Sabic said he did not understand and regretted the fact that the government did not use this assistance, and instead drafted a bill for a public debate which is both conceptually and substantively well below the necessary level.



The conference was attended by a large number of ambassadors and other foreign diplomatic representatives, representatives of local authorities and institutions, academia, NGOs and the media, and was also addressed the Head of the EU Delegation to Serbia Sem Fabrizi, Ambassador of Norway Arne Sannes Bjornstad and Head of the OSCE Mission to Serbia Andrea Orizio.



The "Data Protection in the Field of Labor Relations - The Views and Opinions of the Commissioner" was presented during the gathering, Beta reported on Friday, citing a press release.