Politics EU and Balkans need each other, says Serbian PM Prime Minister Ana Brnabic took part on Wednesday in a meeting of the group "New Leaders for Europe" within the World Economic Forum in Davos. Izvor: B92, srbija.gov.rs Thursday, January 25, 2018 | 12:17 Tweet Share Brnabic (left) is seen with Serbian and French presidents Vucic (center) and Macron in Davos (Tanjug)

The Serbian government announced this, quoting Brnabic as saying that "the Balkans needs Europe, but that the Balkans is also needed by Europe."

Brnabic said that European integration of the countries of the Western Balkans is an important factor for the future of the region.



Speaking at the meeting, whose focus was the future of Europe and global trends, she reiterated that Serbia is deeply and honestly committed to European integration because we share European values and the idea of long-term peace, prosperity and stability.



The Prime Minister recalled that last year's elections in Germany, France and the Netherlands showed that most citizens are committed to the European values, economic and internal development of the Union.



Brnabic added that she hopes that, despite all the challenges this year, the European Union will be stronger and more competitive.



The Prime Minister spoke about Serbia, the Western Balkans and the future of Europe with the members of the "New Leaders for Europe" group, primarily with Estonia's Prime Minister Juri Ratas, Deputy Prime Minister of Belgium in charge of the Digital Agenda and Development Cooperation Alexander de Croo, as well as with Dana Reizniece-Ozola.



Brnabic has been member of the group “New Leaders for Europe" since October 2016, and it is made of up young politicians and decision-makers from several European countries.



The prime minister, as the only head of government from the region, participated in the preparation of the report of the World Economic Forum "Renew Europe" which was published on Tuesday, by preparing a section on migration and borders.