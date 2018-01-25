Politics "We won't be seeing him here again" Former US official who caused a storm with his statements, Brian Hoyt Yee, is no longer listed as an employee of the US State Department, Sputnik is reporting. Izvor: B92, Sputnik Thursday, January 25, 2018 | 11:02 Tweet Share (Tanjug, file)

The website also said that Yee told Greek media no decision had been made to appoint him as US ambassador in one of the Balkan countries - something Serbian media previously often speculated about.

It was first reported that Yee would become his country's new ambassador in Macedonia, and then that he could be sent to Bosnia-Herzegovina in the same role - which was interpreted in Serbia as "special caution due to the numerous unresolved issues between our country and Bosnia-Herzegovina, but also because of the Serb Republic (RS)."



But then came reports that suggested he no longer held the role at the US State Department - in which he was visiting the Western Balkans, making statements - such as that Serbia "cannot be sitting on two chairs", i.e., that the country would have to choose between the West and Russia - that caused consternation. For that reason, he was seen by some among Serbia's political public as "the bearer of US administration's blackmails."



However, Sputnik writes that it now turns out Yee's statements did not represent the official US position. RS President Milorad Dodik even said that Yee was "kicked out of the State Department." Dodik also stated that the former US official "lied to the media here when he said that he resigned, so as not to lose his credibility as 'a powerful statesman'."



Historian Aleksandar Rakovic also "confirmed" for Sputnik that Yee will not become an ambassador in Bosnia or in Macedonia, and that he was no longer listed as a State Department employee. "Obviously, it has been determined that his policy toward Balkan countries was harmful, and that he was turning countries that should have been made America's allies into its opponents," Rakovic said.



He recalled that Mike Gonzalez from the Heritage Foundation broke the news about Yee's reported resignation, linking it to a letter sent by the office of US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, that said new US adversaries had been made out of countries that were supposed to be reached out to.



"Brian Hoyt Yee will not likely be visiting us again, except as a private citizen," Rakovic said.