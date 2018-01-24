Politics 0

Serbian president travels to Davos for World Economic Forum

President Aleksandar Vucic will be partaking in the 48th meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland January 24-26.

Izvor: Beta
(Tanjug, file)
Beta reported this quoting a statement from the presidential office.

Vucic will give a speech in Davos at a gathering called, Europe in the World, from the perspective of the Western Balkans and will take part in a session on the "expedited process of long-term development," as well as in a discussion on the subject of New Leaders for Europe.

Vucic will participate in gatherings in which German Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President Emmanuel Macron, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker and U.S. President Donald Trump will participate.

During his three-day stay in Davos, Vucic is supposed to meet with the EU commissioner for enlargement, Johannes Hahn, Polish President Andrzej Duda, as well as other officials and entrepreneurs.

