Politics "Constitution must treat Kosovo, and Vojvodina, differently" The opposition LDP party says that Serbia "needs a new, modern Constitution." Izvor: Beta Tuesday, January 23, 2018 | 13:04 Tweet Share

It should treat Kosovo and protection of human and minority rights in a different manner, as well as the position of Vojvodina, the party said in a statement.

"The working draft of amendments to the Constitution in the field of the judiciary confirmed that the government of Serbia does not have the courage to answer the key issues and problems faced by citizens, but instead deals with technical matters," the statement said.



The LDP stressed that it was "clear that the changes that are most frequently mentioned, even those mentioned in the draft, are related to the opening of (EU membership negotiations) chapters, but that this should not be the sole motive for constitutional changes."



"Serbia needs a debate about a new Constitution, but it must not be held behind closed doors resulting, like in 2006, in the highest legal act that does not meet the needs of people living in Serbia, but of the parties that decide about the lives of all of us," said the statement.