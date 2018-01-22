Politics US embassy "hopes Pristina heeds advice - otherwise..." The US embassy is discussing measures against Kosovo leaders, should they continue with the initiative to dismantle the special court. Izvor: Beta Monday, January 22, 2018 | 11:15 Tweet (Thinkstock)

US Consul Brian Corteville told this to Pristina-based Albanian language daily Zeri, Beta is reporting on Monday.

Corteville also said he hoped Kosovo leaders would listen to US Ambassador Greg Delawie's advice - otherwise visa refusal could be one of the measures taken against them.



According to the agency, Delawie said a few days ago that if the initiative continued, "strong specific measures will be taken against members of the (Kosovo) Assembly and political leaders who verbally do not support the initiative, but are working on its realization."



But the US ambassador did not specify what kind of measures this concerned.



Kosovo Prime Minister Ramush Haradinaj was recently denied a US visa.



Speaking for Zeri, Corteville stressed that individual measures are still being discussed, and did to wish to comment on the reasons why Haradinaj's visa application was rejected.