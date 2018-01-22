Politics Haradinaj: Ivanovic wasn't killed because of his ethnicity The murder of Serb politician Oliver Ivanovic is a terrible event - a tragedy, says Kosovo Prime Minister Ramush Haradinaj. Source: HRT, N1 Monday, January 22, 2018 | 10:09 Tweet (Tanjug, file)

He also told Croatia's state broadcaster HRT that Kosovo is stable, N1 reported.

"This terrorist act will not have any effect on the negotiating process between Pristina and Belgrade in Brussels," he said.



Commenting on the visit of President Aleksandar Vucic to Kosovo, Haradinaj said he believes that the rhetoric "between Kosovo and Serbia" is "more moderate."



He said Pristina was interested in shedding light on the case and discovering the truth.



"There may be various motives, political and criminal, but not ethnic," Haradinaj said.



Asked about the security situation at this time in northern Kosovo, he replied by saying that Kosovo is stable.