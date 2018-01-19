Politics Bill on eGovernment adopted The government on Thursday adopted an eGovernment bill that should enable simpler, more transparent and more efficient operation of electronic public services. Source: Tanjug, srbija.gov.rs Friday, January 19, 2018 | 12:33 Tweet (Tanjug, file)

One of the key goals of the bill is to facilitate electronic communication between citizens, legal persons and NGOs with administrative authorities, the government press office said in a statement, Tanjug reported.

The legislation is also one of the pillars of functioning of electronic administration, necessary for harmonization with valid European regulations, the government announced.



The government also adopted the Decision on the forming of the Commission for the Development and Implementation of Dual Education, which will work on the improvement of dual education and a three-year evaluation of the achieved results.