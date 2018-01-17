Politics Serbian FM on 2-day official visit to Montenegro First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Ivica Dacic is paying an official visit to Montenegro on Tuesday and Wednesday. Source: B92, srbija.gov.rs Wednesday, January 17, 2018 | 14:04 Tweet Dacic (R) is seen with Vujanovic (Tanjug)

According to the Serbian government, Dacic said in Podgorica Serbia and Montenegro were "fraternal and friendly countries, as are their peoples," and "emphasized the importance of maintaining a high level of mutual communication and meetings."

Dacic began his two-day visit to Montenegro with a meeting with Foreign Minister Srdjan Darmanovic, when they discussed "bilateral issues of common interest, as well as on current regional and international issues."



The Serbian minister "assessed that there has been a major breakthrough in the relations of the two countries over the last five years, reminding that there have been very significant bilateral high-level visits, which, he added, will continue."



During the talks, the two officials "expressed readiness for further development of cooperation in all areas of common interest, primarily in the field of economy, transport, infrastructure, energy and tourism" and "noted a high level of agreement on the direction in which the region should go - these are European integration, infrastructure integration, and the development of economies, for which the precondition is its stability, on which everyone should work together."



Dacic positively assessed the position of European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker and the announcement that the two countries will become EU members in the near future, and that Serbia and Montenegro are leaders on the European path.



"We support each other on the European path, and we support in this regard other countries of the region, but we think that everyone should progress according to their level of fulfillment of obligations in that process, he said, adding that our country is determined to solve problems in the region in a peaceful way and through dialogue," he was quoted as saying.



"Also, Serbia is interested in the rights of our people that live in Montenegro," Dacic said, noting that this "does not imply to interfere in internal issues, but to discuss topics related to the issue of language, cultural identity, script, representation of Serbs in the state administration, in a way that has nothing to do with the issue of the internal organization of Montenegro."



Dacic said that he expects Montenegro's foreign minister to visit Belgrade, and Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic to travel to Montenegro.



"At the same time, I expect that our relations will be improved and that we will have joint projects, which will affect the quality of life and the standard of living of all our citizens," he said.



While in Podgorica, Dacic also met with representatives of the Serb National Council, and was received by Montenegrin President Filip Vujanovic.