Politics Oliver Ivanovic to be buried in Belgrade A large number of citizens gathered on Wednesday in Kosovska Mitrovica to say goodbye to Oliver Ivanovic. Source: Tanjug Wednesday, January 17, 2018 | 13:18 Tweet The procession in Kosovska Mitrovica on Wednesday (Tanjug)

The leader of the Civic Initiative (GI) SDP was shot six times in front of the party premises in northern Kosovska Mitrovica on Tuesday morning, and died of his injuries in the hospital.

The casket with Ivanovic's remains was on Wednesday transported under police escort from this northern Kosovo town to Belgrade, where the Serb politician will be buried on Thursday.



The citizens who lined the streets through which the procession passed in silence today placed flowers on the vehicle transporting the casket.

(Tanjug)

Tanjug is reporting that there was no visible increase in police presence in the streets, closed to traffic for the convoy to pass, while a KFOR helicopter at one point flew over the town.



A Serbian Orthodox memorial service for Ivanovic was held earlier in the day in Kosovska Mitrovica, led by Bishop Teodosije.