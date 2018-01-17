Politics President to spend Saturday and Sunday in Kosovo President Aleksandar Vucic will spend Saturday and Sunday in Kosovo and Metohija, his cabinet announced late on Tuesday. Source: Tanjug Wednesday, January 17, 2018 | 09:44 Tweet (Tanjug, file)

According to this, the president will visit Kosovska Mitrovica, and will be in Gracanica and Laplje Selo on Saturday evening in order to spend time with Serbs in Kosovo and Metohija, and speak with them.

Vucic said earlier in the day that the murder of Serb politician in northern Kosovo Oliver Ivanovic was a terrorist act and that Serbia would treat it accordingly.



He also announced that Serbia has asked EULEX and UNMIK to participate in the investigation in the territory of Kosovo and Metohija.