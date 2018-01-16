Politics Ivanovic murder threatens region's stability - FM The murder of Oliver Ivanovic is a mindless terrorist act that endangers the stability not only of the north of Kosovo, but also the region. Source: Tanjug Tuesday, January 16, 2018 | 15:31 Tweet (Tanjug, file)

Serbia's First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Ivica Dacic said this on Tuesday in Podgorica, where the news of the assassination of the Serb politician reached him.

"We demand that the police react and arrest the perpetrators and those who ordered this abominable act. The most important thing is to preserve peace and stability in the north of Kosovo," Dacic told a press conference.



In Belgrade, President Aleksandar Vucic said the murder was a terrorist act, and that Serbia's state organs want to investigate it in the territory of Kosovo and Metohija.