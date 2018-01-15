Politics Former DS leader backs current party head for Belgrade mayor SDS leader Boris Tadic announced on Monday that his party endorsed the DS candidate in the local elections in Belgrade. Source: B92, Tanjug Monday, January 15, 2018 | 16:14 Tweet (Tanjug, file)

The Democratic Party (DS) is in coalition with the New Party (NS) for the city ballot. All three parties are in opposition at the state level.

Tadic, a former DS leader and Serbia's former president, explained that the SDS decision "stems from another decision - to move towards a reunification of the DS."



He urged former DS leaders to "sit down" after the elections.



"Only the former DS was able to achieve great results in the past," Tadic said, adding that there was "no better alternative than the DS at this moment."



"This does not merely represent our support for Dragan Sutanovac, but for the idea of renewing the DS," Tadic concluded.



At the end of December, DS leader Sutanovac said he was a joint candidate of the DS and the New Party for the mayor of Belgrade.



On Monday, another opposition party, the LDP, announced they would take part in the election with their own list, "and with new people."



The local elections in Belgrade were scheduled for March 4 earlier in the day.