Politics Local elections in Belgrade to be held on March 4 Serbian Assembly President Maja Gojkovic on Monday scheduled local elections in the city of Belgrade for March 4. Source: B92 Monday, January 15, 2018 | 12:24

Belgrade (Beta, file)

Local elections will also be held in Bor and Arandjelovac.

Voters in these two towns and in Belgrade will on that elect councilors in the local assemblies, Gojkovic said.



The election campaign will start as soon as the decision is publishe din the Official Gazette.