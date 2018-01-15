Politics Belgrade-Pristina dialogue continues at technical level The technical negotiations between Belgrade and Pristina will continue in Brussels on Tuesday, January 16. Source: Tanjug Monday, January 15, 2018 | 11:47 Tweet Marko Djuric (Tanjug, file)

The Serbian delegation will be led by the director of the Office for Kosovo and Metohija, Marko Djuric, the Office confirmed for Tanjug on Sunday.

Pristina delegation leader Avni Arifi announced earlier that dialogue between Belgrade and Pristina on the technical level would continue in Brussels on Tuesday.



RTS reported that Arifi told Albanian-language media that preparations had begun in Pristina for a three-day meeting the following week.



"In the coming days, we will have more information about this meeting," Arifi added at the time.



It is also reported that Arifi explained the dialogue with Belgrade will be led on Pristina's side by Kosovo President Hashim Thaçi, while that the Kosovo government will play "a greater role in the implementation of the reached agreements."



Arifi was on Friday appointed as head of the Pristina delegation in the dialogue with Belgrade at the technical level, replacing Edita Tahiri.