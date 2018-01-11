Politics Haradinaj given Albanian passport "in urgent procedure" Kosovo Prime Minister Ramush Haradinaj has been granted an Albanian passport in urgent procedure and is likely to receive it in Tirana. Source: Tanjug Thursday, January 11, 2018 | 16:15 Tweet

He arrived there on Thursday on an unannounced visit, Tanjug is reporting.

The agency cites Macedonia's MIA, which recalled that the United States recently rejected Haradinaj's visa application.



Haradinaj will get his Albanian passport amid a discussion taking place between Albanian President Ilir Meta and Kosovo President Hashim Thaci about giving Albanian passports to Kosovo residents, who then use them travel in the Schengen Zone.



Meta believes this could have negative consequences for Albanian citizens.



Haradinaj and his wife became citizens of Albania on April 24, 2017, based on an order signed by Meta's predecessor, Bujar Nishani.