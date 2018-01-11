Politics Dacic gets his holiday cards from Trump and Tillerson First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Ivica Dacic received on Wednesday US Ambassador to Serbia Kyle Scott. Source: B92, srbija.gov.rs Thursday, January 11, 2018 | 09:43 Tweet (Tanjug)

He conveyed to him personal New Year and Christmas greetings from US President Donald Trump and US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.

Dacic and Scott talked about "the lasting ties of friendship between Serbia and the United States," the government said on its website, citing a statement issued by the Serbian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.



They also "noted that in 2018 it will be 100 years since US President Woodrow Wilson ordered to put the Serbian flag on the White House as sign of support of the United States to Serbian allies."

Dacic and Scott "discussed the current cooperation between Serbia and the United States in a number of areas supporting the strategic goal of Serbia - joining the European Union."



Both sides assessed that Serbia plays an important role in promoting greater cooperation and stability in the region, including finding a way to normalize relations between Belgrade and Pristina, the statement said.



Dacic and Scott "agreed that all countries in the region should work together to find a way to tackle difficult issues from the past in a responsible manner, while at the same time respecting the victims, as well as helping the region to move towards a more coherent future."