Politics Ruling party decides against early parliamentary elections SNS leader and Aleksandar Vucic announced late on Wednesday that ruling party's presidency decided against holding early parliamentary elections. Source: B92 Thursday, January 11, 2018 | 09:20 Tweet (Tanjug)

After the session, Vucic, who is also Serbia's president, said the presidency of the ruling party voted "almost unanimously, with only two votes against - although "in the debate there was an equal number, or a few more people in favor of calling early parliamentary elections."

"With all our strength and determination, we decided to fight for victory in the Belgrade (local) elections and no to support the holding of extraordinary parliamentary elections," Vucic said.



According to him, the SNS will have its "team for Belgrade" in the elections in the capital. Asked who will be in that team, he said this will be known when the National Assembly President Maja Gojkovic announces the elections.



However, Vucic said that the current mayor of Belgrade, Sinisa Mali, will be on that list - but that he will not be the first on it.