Politics "We are grateful to Lord for giving us Vucic" - patriarch People can say this or that, but we see how President Aleksandar Vucic is fighting to preserve Kosovo and Metohija, says Patriarch Irinej. Source: Tanjug Wednesday, January 10, 2018 | 09:22

The head of the Serbian Orthodox Church (SPC) spoke during liturgy he served in Banja Luka on the occasion of Serb Republic (RS) Day - and days after one of his top bishops, Amfilohije, caused a storm by expressing his fear the president's policy would lead to "the betrayal of Serbia and Kosovo."

"We are grateful to the Lord for giving us a man who fights like a lion for the Serb people, especially for the martyred and suffering Kosovo and Metohija," Irinej said, according to Tanjug.



According to him, "it is evident how much Vucic and his associates are fighting to preserve this most sacred part of our country, Kosovo and Metohija, this our Jerusalem, our Palestine, our holy land, with those holy places that are numerous, great and famous, in Kosovo and Metohija."



"We hope and pray to the Lord to give the president of the Republic of Serbia the strength and ability to resist the powerful winds of our times, with hope and faith, and with the help of God that the Lord will not leave us," added Irinej.



During the service, the Patriarch also "thanked God for giving the RS a man, Milorad Dodik, who wisely guides his people and a fights like a lion to preserve the RS."



"The Serbs know what a state means, because they always had one, and they know how to respect their state and as long as we follow like that - our history and culture, as I said, we will survive, we will resist all the enemies and temptations of our time," the patriarch concluded.