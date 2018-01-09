Politics PM comments on granting diplomatic status to Russians in Nis The government will decide on granting diplomatic status to the Russian-Serbian Humanitarian Center in Nis personnel in accordance with the country's interests. Source: B92 Tuesday, January 9, 2018 | 16:22 Tweet

Prime Minister Ana Brnabic said this on Tuesday, according to the government's website.

In a statement for the daily Vecernje Novosti, Brnabic also said that Serbia's foreign policy is "clear and transparent."



"Our strategic commitment to the EU is unquestionable, and the good relations that we have with Moscow are not and will not be an obstacle on this road," she said.



The prime minister stressed that the Center is very important for our country, and that Serbia 'owes a great debt of gratitude to these humanitarian workers for everything they have done during past fires and floods."