Vucic congratulates RS Day to Dodik

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic on Tuesday congratulated Serb Republic (RS) President Milorad Dodik on today's holiday, RS Day.

In his message, addressed also to the government and the people of the Serb entity in Bosnia-Herzegovina, Vucic wished them "steadfastness and longevity."

"On behalf of the citizens of the Republic of Serbia and on my own behalf, I congratulate you and the government and the people of the RS on RS Day, firmly believing in your will and perseverance to ensure prosperity and well-being to it while maintaining peace and stability in the RS and Bosnia-Herzegovina," Vucic wrote in the message.



As Vucic pointed out, Serbia will always be with the RS, giving it sincere and unselfish support and cultivating economic and inextricable cultural and spiritual ties.



Milorad Dodik on Tuesday thanked Vucic for the message, and for "all his efforts towards good and successful cooperation between the RS and Serbia."



Dodik said Vucic called him in the morning to congratulate the holiday, and sent a telegram to RS citizens. The RS leader told Pink that RS-Serbia relations are excellent and that they "have never been better."



"Many projects are being realized together, it gives us the strength and confidence that we are on the right path. Our cooperation and the European path are not questionable. We want to see an RS that is very visible on this path in accordance with our rights and powers, and to reject any possibility that this European path is the path of abolishing the RS," Dodik said.