Politics Dacic invited, but unsure he'll attend Prayer Breakfast "The same fivesome" has been invited to the National Prayer Breakfast in Washington DC once again this year, a Belgrade daily writes.

According to Vecernje Novosti, they are Foreign Minister PM Ivica Dacic, Minister for Innovations Nenad Popovic, Deputy National Assembly President Vladimir Marinkovic, Ministry of Health State Secretary Meho Mahmutovic, and Danica and Vuk Draskovic.

They confirmed for the newspaper that they received the invitation, and "most said they would attend the event on February 8, to be hosted by US President Donald Trump."



"This year once again I received the invitation, but I'll see if I'll go," Dacic said.