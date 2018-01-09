Politics Kosovo is Serbia, says Serbia's ambassador to Albania Serbia will never recognize Kosovo, Serbian Ambassador to Albania Miroljub Zaric has said. Source: B92 Tuesday, January 9, 2018 | 12:09 Tweet (EPA, file, illustration purposes)

He made the statement during his visit to Shkoder for Orthodox Christmas last Sunday, and said that "Kosovo is Serbia."

"Kosovo is Serbia, to you it is independent, to us it is not. To us Kosovo is a part of the territory of Serbia and there is no possibility of us accepting an alternative. It (Kosovo) was, it is, and will be a part of Serbia," Zaric added.



However, he said, this fact does not have to influence relations between Serbia and Albania.



During the Christmas celebrations, a Montenegrin priest in Shkoder made similar statements, describing Kosovo as Serbia's "holy place."