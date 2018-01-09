Politics KFOR "responds to Serbian army chief" KFOR has said in a statement on Monday that the situation in Kosovo is peaceful and stable. Source: Beta Tuesday, January 9, 2018 | 09:57 Tweet

The statement added that "in case of any warning that might affect the security situation, KFOR is prepared to take any necessary measures to make Kosovo safe"

Beta reported that the press release came after Serbian Army Chief Gen. Ljubisa Dikovic on Sunday said that he obtained "certain information" during his conversation with the KFOR commander that security could be endangered in the Ground Safety Zone (GSZ) - along the administrative boundary between central Serbia and Kosovo - and in Kosovo and Metohija.



“Referring to Albanian and Serbian media reports regarding the information that KFOR allegedly shared with the Serbian military authorities, KFOR assesses that the situation in Kosovo is calm and stable. KFOR will continue to work to ensure a safe environment and freedom of movement throughout territory of Kosovo," KFOR said.



It added that "within its mandate, KFOR has close relations and frequent exchange of information with Kosovo and Serbian institutions, neighboring countries and international organizations."



"Therefore, in case of any warning that might affect the security situation, KFOR is prepared to take any necessary measures to make Kosovo safe, in close coordination with the Kosovo police and EULEX, in the benefit of every citizen living in Kosovo,” said the statement.



Dikovic said on Sunday that the Serbian Army and KFOR are successfully controlling the GSZ and ensuring peace for the citizens living in that area.



"On Friday I obtained certain information during a conversation with the KFOR commander, that security could be endangered in the GSZ, as well as in the area of Kosovo and Metohija. Fortunately, for now, everything is calm and stable, and I am sure that KFOR has undertaken all measures, and that it will remain so," Dikovic said, adding that exchange of information between the Serbian Army and KFOR was taking place on a daily basis.